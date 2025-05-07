Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental Acquires 1,000 Shares

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,431,163 shares in the company, valued at $59,976,729.24. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 30th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $361.41.

On Friday, April 25th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,192 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $20,848.08.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,375.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 374 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,619.80.

On Monday, April 14th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,773 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $31,311.18.

On Friday, April 11th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 79 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402.25.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 40 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $696.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,480.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TCI opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $255.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.34. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

