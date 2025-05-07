Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $2,071,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $13,749,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $258.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

