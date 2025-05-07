Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Purchases $31,311.18 in Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $31,311.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,421,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,429,341.20. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 30th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $361.41.

On Monday, April 28th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,480.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,192 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $20,848.08.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,375.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 374 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,619.80.

On Friday, April 11th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 79 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $1,402.25.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 40 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $696.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,480.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $255.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

