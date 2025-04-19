OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,802 Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JSI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.