Ramsey Alloush Sells 2,857 Shares of Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) COO Ramsey Alloush sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $19,541.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,948.28. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Journey Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.84.
Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 132.10% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. Analysts anticipate that Journey Medical Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
DERM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.50 price objective on Journey Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Journey Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
