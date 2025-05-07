AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,285 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Independent Bank worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 59.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $5,586,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

