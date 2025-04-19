OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,621,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,890 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

