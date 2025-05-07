IN8bio (INAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect IN8bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio Stock Performance

INAB opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.23. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IN8bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IN8bio

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.