Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $21.29 Million Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 916,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,292,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.87% of Curbline Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURB. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CURB opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

