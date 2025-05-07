Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,619 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPRO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Expro Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Expro Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expro Group by 824.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Price Performance

NYSE:XPRO opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.93 million, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

