Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 159,226 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,226 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

