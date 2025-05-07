Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.21.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

