Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 45,193 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,193 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VBR opened at $182.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $196.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.