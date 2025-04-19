Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Now – April 18th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Enovix, Eos Energy Enterprises, Cabot, and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the mining, production, and processing of lithium, a critical metal used primarily in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. These stocks are often of interest to investors looking for exposure to the growing clean energy and electric mobility sectors, as demand for lithium continues to increase. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.84. 17,830,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,979,540. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $87.49. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $137.50.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $58.15. 2,747,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,026. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,682. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 5,609,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Cabot (CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 338,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,265. Cabot has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $117.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. 722,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,122. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

