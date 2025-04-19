Dnca Finance Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dnca Finance grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the quarter. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,540,000 after buying an additional 2,476,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

