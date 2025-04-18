Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,417 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.61 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $179.09.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

TKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. This represents a 13.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 108,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,634,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 915,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,001,748.76. This represents a 13.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,795,794 shares of company stock valued at $286,450,289 and sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

