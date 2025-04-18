Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. Alcoa has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Alcoa by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

