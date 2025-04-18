Mariner LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $54.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

