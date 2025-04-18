Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Liberty Energy Price Performance
Shares of LBRT stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $24.75.
Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Energy Company Profile
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.
