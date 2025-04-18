First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 231,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 142,310 shares.The stock last traded at $69.17 and had previously closed at $70.23.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

