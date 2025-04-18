First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 231,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 142,310 shares.The stock last traded at $69.17 and had previously closed at $70.23.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.02.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Strategic Reset Begins: Intel Sells Controlling Stake in Altera
- What is a Dividend King?
- Tariff-Resistant Kinder Morgan Is a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.