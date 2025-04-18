Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Turmalina Metals Trading Down 2.6 %

Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company’s principal property is the San Francisco project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

