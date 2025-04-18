Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Turmalina Metals Trading Down 2.6 %
Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About Turmalina Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Turmalina Metals
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Strategic Reset Begins: Intel Sells Controlling Stake in Altera
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Tariff-Resistant Kinder Morgan Is a Good Buy in 2025
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.