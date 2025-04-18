Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP reduced its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box comprises about 2.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 1.62% of Jack in the Box worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

