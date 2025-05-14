Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 29,269 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 price objective on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $89,520.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,770.02. This represents a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 37,216 shares of company stock valued at $112,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

