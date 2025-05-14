Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Price

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.44. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 221.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.