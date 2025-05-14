Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target to $1.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Shares of BOLT opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

