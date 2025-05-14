Panteha Dixon Sells 1,286 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,110. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Panteha Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.5%

MRVL opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after buying an additional 6,543,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $399,587,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.