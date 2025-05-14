Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.