Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
