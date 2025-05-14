Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,628,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,763,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 186,617 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,005,000 after purchasing an additional 306,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 102,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.