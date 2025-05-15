Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1%
VGSH opened at $58.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
