MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Atkore worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Atkore by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Atkore by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Atkore by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Atkore Increases Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.