Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,019 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Amundi raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

ADUS opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

