Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InterDigital Trading Down 2.6%
IDCC stock opened at $216.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $231.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
InterDigital Profile
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InterDigital
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.