Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC stock opened at $216.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $231.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.11.

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,491.87. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $2,809,160. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

