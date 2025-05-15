Redwood Financial Network Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Redwood Financial Network Corp cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $308.35 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $284.25 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $279.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $677.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

