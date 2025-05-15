Redwood Financial Network Corp Buys 3,159 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,355 shares of company stock worth $37,216,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.6%

Arista Networks stock opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

