Redwood Financial Network Corp Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redwood Financial Network Corp cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,150.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $997.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $939.66. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,164.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,084.91.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

