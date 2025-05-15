Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

