Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais Buys 1,700 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais acquired 1,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$16,737.01.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$389.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.57. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

