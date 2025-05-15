Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Ambu A/S Stock Performance
Shares of AMBBY opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 1.45.
Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.67%.
Ambu A/S Company Profile
Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.
