Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.10

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th.

Simon Property Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 124.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $161.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simon Property Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $295,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

