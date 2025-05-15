Numerai GP LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Numerai GP LLC lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.05% of LiveRamp worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $15,251,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 56.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.0%

RAMP stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,970.00 and a beta of 1.02. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

