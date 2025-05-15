Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.55% of HealthStream worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 17,363.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 377,134 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 3,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 300,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 292,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $3,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,151,000 after purchasing an additional 92,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 71,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $826.62 million, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

HealthStream declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

