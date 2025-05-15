NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a market cap of $886.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

