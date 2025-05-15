Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,854,345. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $565.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $386.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

