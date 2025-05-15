Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $370,000 Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,584 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

ATSG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.