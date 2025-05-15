NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 15,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.5%

GS opened at $612.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $537.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

