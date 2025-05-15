NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $86.59.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

