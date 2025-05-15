PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of PTC worth $495,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PTC by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,212,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $8,858,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1,140.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $171.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average is $174.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $203.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.15.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

