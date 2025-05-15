Mexco Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MXC)

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MXC opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.38. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.