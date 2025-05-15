Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BGH stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

