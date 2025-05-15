Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider John Colgrove Sells 100,000 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pure Storage Trading Up 2.1%

PSTG stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 148.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

